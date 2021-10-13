CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers could start Walker Buehler in NLDS Game 4

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers, facing elimination in the National League Division Series, could go with Game 1 starter Walker Buehler on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 3.23 ERA) was originally listed as the Game 4 starter at Dodgers Stadium, but Los Angeles manager Dave...

www.lindyssports.com

foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
lindyssports.com

Dodgers tab RHP Corey Knebel to start Game 5 vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers shuffled the deck by announcing right-hander Corey Knebel will start the decisive Game 5 of their National League Division Series against the host San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The Dodgers announced the move over social media on Thursday afternoon. They did not divulge a reason for...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Optimistic After Making Mechanical Adjustments

Despite falling short of winning a ninth consecutive National League West title, the Los Angeles Dodgers still ended the regular season on a high note as they completed a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 10-3 victory at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler was fantastic in his final outing of...
MLB
Whittier Daily News

Whicker: Dodgers’ Walker Buehler was good, but beating Giants requires perfection

SAN FRANCISCO — Pitchers aren’t thoracic surgeons. They get away with mistakes all the time. Fat sliders get popped up. Fastballs that miss by a foot get fouled off. Nobody notices. No pitcher is going to tell you. So it’s simplistic to say Walker Buehler delivered only two incisions that...
MLB
lindyssports.com

‘This is what baseball wants’: Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers tossed a curveball into the mix by naming right-hander Corey Knebel as their starting pitcher for Thursday night’s decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the host San Francisco Giants. Knebel (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the ball and serve as the presumptive...
MLB

