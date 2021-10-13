CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers G Terance Mann signs multi-year extension

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Terance Mann to a multi-year contract extension on Tuesday. The Clippers did not reveal the specific terms of the deal, however ESPN reported it was a two-year, $22 million contract extension. “It is with tremendous honor and pride that I sign this extension with...

