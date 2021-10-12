CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Halloween treats: Aurora, Oswego, Naperville

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 7 days ago

Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, 5 W. Washington St. in Oswego, will hold a Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in the church parking lot. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Volunteers will hand out treats from...

Big Woods Walk: Ghosts of Aurora pioneers portrayed

Ghosts of Aurora settlers came alive Saturday, Oct. 16, at Aurora’s Big Woods Cemetery Walk. Aurora-based Big Woods School Foundation, a nonprofit, staged the first-ever walk at the Cemetery on Eola Road near Butterfield Road. The Walk was to raise funds for restoration of adjacent Big Woods Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse that served students from 1918 to 1963. A 2020 walk was canceled due to rain.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Big Woods Walk

Carousel EntertainmentAuroraBig Woods WalkcemeteryStudents. Big Woods Walk: Ghosts of Aurora pioneers portrayed. By Al Benson Ghosts of Aurora settlers came alive Saturday, Oct. 16, at Aurora’s Big Woods Cemetery Walk. Aurora-based Big Woods School Foundation, a nonprofit, staged the first-ever walk at the Cemetery on Eola Road near Butterfield Road. The Walk was to raise funds for restoration of adjacent Big Woods...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Events fill Oswego Senior Center

The Oswego Senior Center will be host to many events for seniors. The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Oswego Fire Department Community Room, 3511 Woolley Road, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2022 Medicare Updates, Post Hospital Stay/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare. Medicare Forum is hosted by Oswego Senior Center and Senior Services Associates. The Forum will be presented Virtually through Zoom. Advance Registration is required for in-person and virtual invitation. Call Oswego Senior Center at 630-554-5602 or Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Aurora Knights of Columbus Council 14929 dinner October 27

Aurora Knights of Columbus Council 14929 will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. Patrons may dine in or take carryouts. The menu includes spaghetti with meatballs,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Kelly Rhodes

FoodJust Food Initiative of the Fox ValleyKelly Rhodes. Kelly Rhodes seeks food justice, Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. Kelly Rhodes of Aurora is the newest devotee of food justice to join the leadership team of The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. Rhodes comes with more than two decades of experience in the corporate travel industry. Working for a Fortune 100 company, she planned events on a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Plan-o Bologna Sandwich finds mayors

Bologna, Illinois Becomes Reality! The City and Chamber of Plano and Sandwich join together to bring to life the joke about “Plan-o Bologna Sandwich”. The goal is to raise funds, awareness and collect items for communities’ food pantries!. The Plano-Bologna-Sandwich (PBS0 Day committee is excited to announce it has selected...
PLANO, IL
The Voice

DeKalb book starts with verdant terrain, agriculture

The unshorn fields were boundless and beautiful. The prairies and the sights took all into the encircling vastness, wrote the poet Uo. The topography of DeKalb’s verdant terrain made possible a rich agriculture, the fur trade, and the tide of immigrants to build the city. Listen. Do you hear the...
DEKALB, IL
The Voice

Kelly Rhodes seeks food justice, Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley

Kelly Rhodes of Aurora is the newest devotee of food justice to join the leadership team of The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. Rhodes comes with more than two decades of experience in the corporate travel industry. Working for a Fortune 100 company, she planned events on a global scale, traveled extensively and enjoyed learning about, and experiencing, many different cultures.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Dunham Foundation

VeteransDunham FoundationIllinois Joining ForcesKane County Veterans Assistance CommissionRoosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84Veterans. Veterans can help veterans through a training program. To further provide services for Aurora area Veterans, Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post #84 (Post 84) is a partner with Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) and the Dunham Foundation along with the...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Reaction offered to Grandpa’s death

Editor’s note: Here is the second week of the Ask Grandpa column without Grandpa since the death of conductor of this column. Last week we ran several items which did not make it in the previous 503 columns by the person who requested to keep an identity from public view. The following communication was received from a subscriber and a reader of Ask Grandpa. Following that person’s letter we have selected a partial previous October column to be included this week.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Custodians

October 2 was National Custodial Workers Appreciation Day, and Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin surprised custodial engineers in the State’s second-largest city with awards and gifts. “You are the people who help to move Aurora forward,” said mayor Irvin to the group of custodians who gathered for what they thought...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

American Legion Riders Baked Potato Lunch Oct. 30

The American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich is sponsoring a Baked Potato Lunch Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main Street. Serving times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine in/carry out. Donations are $8 for a baked potato topped with your favorite toppings and dessert. Donations will provide new uniforms for the Sandwich American Legion Color Guard.
SANDWICH, IL
The Voice

Custodial workers appreciated in Aurora

October 2 was National Custodial Workers Appreciation Day, and Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin surprised custodial engineers in the State’s second-largest city with awards and gifts. “You are the people who help to move Aurora forward,” said mayor Irvin to the group of custodians who gathered for what they thought...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Copley Theatre renovation ready for live Bold Series

Paramount Theatre will cut the ribbon on another live theater venue in Aurora’s downtown entertainment district, the newly-remodeled Copley Theatre, will launch its all-new Bold Series, a four-show subscription series ready to bring a new type of live entertainment to the second largest city in Illinois. “After nearly two years...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

October 18, 2021

UncategorizedHigh school footballResultsScheduleSportsLeave a comment. High school football schedules Oct. 22-23; results Oct. 15-16 Friday, Oct. 22 Chicago Catholic GreenChicago St. Rita at Niles Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.Benet Academy at Nazareth Acad., 7 p.m. Chicago Catholic OrangeJoliet Catholic Acad. at Montini, 7:30 p.m.Providence Catholic at St. Laurence, 7:30 p.m. Chicago Catholic White*De La Salle at Marmion Academy, 7:30 p.m. DuKaneBatavia at St. Charles North,
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Teen-Tober events in Yorkville Public Library

The Yorkville Public Library is excited for Teen-Tober. We will have several activities planned just for the teens. • Monday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 22, Button Making. Stop at the Library anytime that week to design and make your very own, unique button. All materials will be provided. •...
YORKVILLE, IL
The Voice

Aurora Downtown festival: Sugar Skull City celebration

Aurora Downtown will turn downtown into Sugar Skull City from October 15 to November 7 and fill downtown with Day of the Dead activities. The event’s second year features a three week celebration honoring the beloved Mexican cultural tradition of Day of the Dead, and coincides with events during First Fridays November 5, and a Day of the Dead festival November 6.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Street signs

Families show the street signs presented to them in Aurora Sunday, following ceremonies and a revealing of street signs to memorialize fallen heroes who sacrificed all in the line of duty in the U. S. Marine Corp. Carousel Government Military VeteransHerschel LuckinbillOswegoSignsStreet signs. Herschel Luckinbill Road fitting memorial tribute in...
AURORA, IL
