Aurora, IL

State Farm

The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

In just 10 days in August, more than 125,000 people cast more than three million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 40 communities, in 18 states, including L.I.FT. Aurora dba Culture Stock in Aurora, Ill., will get an assist from State Farm®. State Farm is proud to announce the Top 40 vote-getting causes that have won $25,000 grants to improve their communities.

thevoice.us

The Voice

Big Woods Walk: Ghosts of Aurora pioneers portrayed

Ghosts of Aurora settlers came alive Saturday, Oct. 16, at Aurora’s Big Woods Cemetery Walk. Aurora-based Big Woods School Foundation, a nonprofit, staged the first-ever walk at the Cemetery on Eola Road near Butterfield Road. The Walk was to raise funds for restoration of adjacent Big Woods Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse that served students from 1918 to 1963. A 2020 walk was canceled due to rain.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Kelly Rhodes

Kelly Rhodes of Aurora is the newest devotee of food justice to join the leadership team of The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. Rhodes comes with more than two decades of experience in the corporate travel industry. Working for a Fortune 100 company, she planned events on a global scale, traveled extensively and enjoyed learning about, and experiencing, many different cultures.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Kelly Rhodes seeks food justice, Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley

Kelly Rhodes of Aurora is the newest devotee of food justice to join the leadership team of The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. Rhodes comes with more than two decades of experience in the corporate travel industry. Working for a Fortune 100 company, she planned events on a global scale, traveled extensively and enjoyed learning about, and experiencing, many different cultures.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

10K, 5K, in River Run along the Fox

For the 18th year, the Village of Montgomery was host to its annual 5K and 10K River Run October 2. One-hundred and sixty-one racers participated in this year’s run, with medals awarded to first and second place winners in each age category. The race took place along the scenic Fox...
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
City
Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Business
The Voice

Custodial workers appreciated in Aurora

October 2 was National Custodial Workers Appreciation Day, and Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin surprised custodial engineers in the State’s second-largest city with awards and gifts. “You are the people who help to move Aurora forward,” said mayor Irvin to the group of custodians who gathered for what they thought...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Halloween treats in Aurora, Naperville

Aurora has been ranked as one of the best cities in the country for trick-or-treating; and the City of Lights is preparing for another safe and fun Halloween this year. Designated Trick-or-Treat hours in Aurora will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Following State and Federal...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Events fill Oswego Senior Center

The Oswego Senior Center will be host to many events for seniors. The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Oswego Fire Department Community Room, 3511 Woolley Road, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2022 Medicare Updates, Post Hospital Stay/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare. Medicare Forum is hosted by Oswego Senior Center and Senior Services Associates. The Forum will be presented Virtually through Zoom. Advance Registration is required for in-person and virtual invitation. Call Oswego Senior Center at 630-554-5602 or Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Cathy Park Hong

EventsAurora Public Library DistrictCathy Park HongKrista DanisRacism. Minor Feelings author will discuss racism on Aurora Public Library District Zoom. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is proud to be a partner with many Chicago area libraries to welcome poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong, to the Aurora community at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Cathy Park Hong is the poetry editor of the New Republic and is a full...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Primary Aurora Arterial to Close for Five Days

Liberty Street between Eola Road and Commerce Street will be completely closed to traffic from 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 22. During the five-day period, Canadian National Railway will be conducting a complete renewal. Detour signs are in place for commuters.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Culture Stock wins grant

Culture Stock wins grant

In just 10 days in August, more than 125,000 people cast more than three million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 40 communities, in 18 states, including L.I.FT. Aurora dba Culture Stock in Aurora, Ill., will get an assist from State Farm®. State Farm is proud to announce the Top 40 vote-getting causes that have won $25,000 grants to improve their communities.

AURORA, IL
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Awards, poignant comments, at Aurora City Council meeting

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin presented the Mayor’s Award of Latin-Xcellence to the following individuals for their leadership in Aurora: Gil Rios, Mariana Martinez, and Casildo (Casey) Cuevas. Rios, owner of G R Enterprises is a head coach of baseball teams...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

October 16, 2021

Final Kane County document shredding event of the year, Oct. 23. Kane County Recycles will be host to a free confidential document shredding event between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Kane County Branch Court office at 540 S. Randall in St. Charles. Do not arrive early because that will create a long line that will not be...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Railway improvement will speed up freight deliveries

A railway improvement project intended to greatly improve traffic congestion between St. Louis and Chicago reached a milestone Tuesday, Oct. 12 as work began on a multimodal transportation hub in the capital city. Governor JB Pritzker was joined at a groundbreaking ceremony by U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Richard Bee

Carousel VeteransFox Valley Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the MonthJohn MontesanoRichard BeeVeteran of the month. Richard Bee survived horrific war scenes in U.S. Army. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month for October 2021 is Richard Bee. Rich was born October 15,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Street signs

Families show the street signs presented to them in Aurora Sunday, following ceremonies and a revealing of street signs to memorialize fallen heroes who sacrificed all in the line of duty in the U. S. Marine Corp. Carousel Government Military VeteransHerschel LuckinbillOswegoSignsStreet signs. Herschel Luckinbill Road fitting memorial tribute in...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley

EventsEventsPreservation Partners of the Fox Valley. Energy efficiency is not something commonly associated with older homes, but it is often an inaccurate assumption. Windows manufactured and installed in the 19th Century, for example, have energy efficient qualities and are easier to maintain than many homeowners believe. Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, a not-for-profit operator of...
The Voice

Railway

Government InfrastructureCapitol News IllinoisPeter HancockRailway. Railway improvement will speed up freight deliveries. By Peter Hancock A railway improvement project intended to greatly improve traffic congestion between St. Louis and Chicago reached a milestone Tuesday, Oct. 12 as work began on a multimodal transportation hub in the capital city. Governor JB Pritzker was joined at a groundbreaking ceremony by U.S. senators Dick Durbin...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Sam Renzetti

Sam Renzetti was born October 20, 1980 to Lori and Joseph Renzetti in St. Charles. He has three brothers and a sister. He attended Aurora Christian School and was home-schooled. Sam earned an associate’s degree from Waubonsee Community College. Sam Renzetti began his experience with dance with he was eight...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Historic properties Oct. 21

Energy efficiency is not something commonly associated with older homes, but it is often an inaccurate assumption. Windows manufactured and installed in the 19th Century, for example, have energy efficient qualities and are easier to maintain than many homeowners believe. Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, a not-for-profit operator of...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

