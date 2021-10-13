Street signs

The Oswego Senior Center will be host to many events for seniors. The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Oswego Fire Department Community Room, 3511 Woolley Road, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2022 Medicare Updates, Post Hospital Stay/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare. Medicare Forum is hosted by Oswego Senior Center and Senior Services Associates. The Forum will be presented Virtually through Zoom. Advance Registration is required for in-person and virtual invitation. Call Oswego Senior Center at 630-554-5602 or Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO