CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester County, NJ

COVID, systemic racism among top issues at final debate between Murphy, Ciattarelli

WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another debate, another clear contrast between Democratic incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Tuesday night’s event at Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro, Gloucester County, was the final verbal contest between the two before the state’s first early, in-person voting period begins on Oct. 23. It could have been seen as home turf for Ciattarelli, who was running neck-to-neck with Murphy in South Jersey, according to the latest Monmouth Poll.

whyy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHYY

Doyle, Pennsylvania congressional delegation dean, to retire

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the dean of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, said Monday he will not seek another term in office in next year’s election, bringing his career in Washington to an end after 28 years. Doyle said at a news conference at his Pittsburgh office that it is time...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Coronavirus
Glassboro, NJ
Government
State
Florida State
City
Glassboro, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
State
Texas State
Gloucester County, NJ
Health
Gloucester County, NJ
Society
Glassboro, NJ
Elections
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
WHYY

Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police

Framed by the Capitol, President Joe Biden paid tribute Saturday to fallen law enforcement officers and honored those who fought off the Jan. 6 insurrection at that very site by declaring “because of you, democracy survived.”. Biden spoke at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service to remember the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WHYY

Some Democrats call for halt to Mariner East following charges, but don’t expect action from legislature

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. The top Democrat on the state senate’s environmental committee says the legislature likely won’t take any action on pipeline safety. That’s even after the Attorney General charged Energy Transfer with environmental crimes for issues along its Mariner East route. A grand jury report...
CHESTER, PA
WHYY

On 60th anniversary, SNCC veterans reflect on the struggle to register Black voters in the South

The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC, was founded in April of 1960 by young people dedicated to nonviolent direct action tactics. Almost immediately, SNCC emerged as a force in the southern civil rights movement through their involvement in Freedom Rides and voter registration campaigns. During the 1960s, hundreds were arrested and many beaten, some killed. But they helped change America and turn young people like John Lewis into civil rights leaders.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Covid#Democratic#Republican#Rowan University#Monmouth Poll#Nj Pbs
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy