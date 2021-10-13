COVID, systemic racism among top issues at final debate between Murphy, Ciattarelli

Another debate, another clear contrast between Democratic incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Tuesday night’s event at Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro, Gloucester County, was the final verbal contest between the two before the state’s first early, in-person voting period begins on Oct. 23. It could have been seen as home turf for Ciattarelli, who was running neck-to-neck with Murphy in South Jersey, according to the latest Monmouth Poll.