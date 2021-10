Kathy Marie (Kalinowsky) Wied, age 67, formerly of Houston, passed away Thursday Oct. 7 in her home in Cat Spring, Kathy was born to John and June Kalinowsky on Mar. 1, 1954 in Houston. She was a graduate of Spring Branch High School in 1973. She married Christopher Wied Dec. 1, 1984. After spending the beginning of their marriage traveling and spending precious time with family and friends, Kathy and Chris welcomed son, Travis, in February of 1991.