BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A veteran in Broomfield is reunited with his interpreter from Afghanistan after fighting for weeks to get him and his family to Colorado. Scott Henkel and Ahmad Siddiqi worked together on hundreds of missions while the Army captain was serving overseas. They hadn't seen each other in 15 years, and now they live one mile apart in Broomfield.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO