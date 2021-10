After a tough loss in Ennis to the Lions on Friday, Sept. 24, the Wildcats football team were ready for their one bye of the fall 2021 season. It could not have come at a better time, as Sulphur Springs was a bit banged up and needed a breather which was conveniently sandwiched in between two top-10 teams in 5A Division II that the Wildcats had to play in district.

