Terry David Mulligan to drop the puck at Home Opener

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Singer Montell Jordan will be helping the Sacramento Kings kick off their home opener for the 2021-22 season. Jordan, known for his 1995 hit single “This Is How We Do It,” will be singing the National Anthem as well as performing at halftime at the Golden 1 Center on Friday as the Kings take on the Utah Jazz. With this season being the 75th anniversary of the NBA, the Kings say fans will also be getting a free commemorative t-shirt. The Kings will start the regular season with an away game at Portland on Wednesday before heading back to Sacramento for Friday’s home opener. Tuesday marks the start of the NBA regular season, with the Nets taking on the defending champion Bucks kicking things off. Later on Tuesday, the Warriors will take on the Lakers in Los Angeles.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO