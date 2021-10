HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have evened the AL Championship Series at a game apiece by becoming the first team in postseason history to hit two grand slams in a game. The Red Sox hit the slams during the first two innings of a 9-5 rout of the Astros in Houston. J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his opposite-field shot off rookie Luis García with two out in the first. Rafael Devers did the honors in the second inning against Jake Odorizzi, who entered the game after Garcia left with right knee discomfort.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO