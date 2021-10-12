CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer
Morganton News Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven't had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential...

