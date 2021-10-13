CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

National Institutes of Health awards over $8 million in grants to seven Penn professors

By Laura Shin
Cover picture for the articleThe National Institutes of Health gave the 2021 Director’s Award to seven Penn Medicine professors, who received more than $8 million total in research grants. The awards are a part of the NIH Common Fund’s “High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program," which supports scientists pursuing innovative research in biomedical and social science. There were 106 national awardees, and researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine earned awards in three of the program’s four categories.

