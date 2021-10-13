National Institutes of Health awards over $8 million in grants to seven Penn professors

Penn announced on Tuesday that 99% of undergraduate students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The University also reported that 97% of faculty and staff and 96% of all students, both graduate and undergraduate, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All students, faculty, and staff, are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they apply and are granted an exemption for health or religious reasons. The update to the vaccination rate — which sat at 97% among faculty and undergraduates as of Sept. 14 — comes as the COVID-19 positivity rate across the University has remained under 0.50% for the fourth straight week.

