SF Giants: Doval’s six-out save in NLDS holds special place in rookie history

Those friendships will land in strange territory on Monday with Alex Wood tabbed to start against his old team in Game 3 for the San Francisco Giants, going head-to-head with multi-Cy Young winner Max Scherzer as both teams try to take the lead in a National League Division Series tied 1-1. Wood, 30, is having one of his best seasons on the Giants side, but he knows the Dodgers know him and his stuff better than anyone. They know me really well," Wood said.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO