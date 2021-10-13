CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does Duke Turn Next after Missing on JJ Starling

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing out to Notre Dame on combo guard JJ Starling, what’s next for the Duke Blue Devils on the recruiting trail? After reeling in high value targets Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski, Dereck Lively and Jaden Schutt the Blue Devils will turn their attention to trying to close on small forward Mark Mitchell. Mitchell has yet to set a date to decide but the buzz has all been centered around UCLA, Duke, Kansas and Missouri. Mitchell and Anthony Black out of Texas, who by all accounts is trending toward a Gonzaga commitment, are the only offers still out for the Blue Devils in the class but luckily with a slew of early decisions Jon Scheyer and crew will have plenty of time to pivot either by a new offer or searching later through then transfer portal.

