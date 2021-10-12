Cambridge volleyball defeated by Belleville and Waterloo

Donning pink uniforms for pink out, the Blue Jays were swept (25-11, 25-10, 25-13) by Belleville on senior night on Monday, Oct. 11. “This is the first core group of kids I’ve coached here, so I’m attached to them for a lot of sentimental reasons,” said Cambridge head coach Breah Klemp. “They’ve been the leaders on the team through the craziness of Covid and understanding how this works, so it will be sad not to have them next year.”