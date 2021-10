This can be unlocked in Act 1 - Bar Room Blitz. The easiest strategy that I found is buying Razor Wire from the vendor and placing it around the Jukebox to defend it. It also helps to buy the TEAM OFFENSIVE ITEM UPGRADE in the vendor which increases the distance that the Razor Wire covers and it also improves the quality of all Molotov's, Grenades, Pipe Bombs, Etc. If you bring a teammate along with you have them buy Razor Wire too, the more the better, You can also buy the TEAM OFFENSIVE SLOT upgrade to increase how many Razor Wire you can carry. Keep in mind all vendor items are random each time you load in so your vendor might not have those upgrades. You can exit the level and reload it to make the vendor items change. These upgrades aren't needed but help. The most important thing is bringing the Razor Wire to defend the Jukebox.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO