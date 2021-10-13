CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

South County Fencepost October 12

By Melonie Ferguson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Wednesday is “Healthcare Workers Care About D.V.” day. Those in the profession are asked to wear purple and to post a photo to social media tagged “tidesofchangenw” (Tides of Change Northwest). Purple Thursday is planned for October 14. All of us are invited to wear purple that day and post photos to social media. Besides the one above, suggested hashtags include “purplethursday” (Purple Thursday) and “weareresiliant (We are resilient).

#For The Children#Halloween Candy#Community Health Centers#Nesko Women S Club#Kiawanda Community Center#Grateful Bread#Fencepost
