OLGUIN | Cornell, You’re Failing Your Undocumented Students

On Monday, Oct.4, you may have heard music playing and people chanting on your walk to class. You may have looked over and wondered just what they were chanting about. You probably saw some signs. You might have wondered about the meaning of orange butterflies. Who knows, you might stay to talk with some of the protestors, you may even join them. A protest in front of Day Hall could be a welcome surprise on a regular school day or it could be a nuisance, disturbing your peaceful walk to class. So, maybe you just continue on your way.