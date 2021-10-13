Gardening Matters: Hail to the nurses
For the past year while we are dealing with the pandemic, we have heard a lot about those most heroic and caring nurses that have given their time - and sometimes their lives – to care for those most seriously affected by Covid. Having nurses and doctors in our family, I know how hard they have worked and how under-appreciated they are. So, if you know a nurse – even if you haven’t been directly helped by one – thank them for giving so much of themselves. It has been a tough year for them all.www.northcoastcitizen.com
