Defense Attorney Brings Up Mechanical Failure In Fatal Accident

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A defense attorney says the possibility a mechanical failure contributed to a fatal accident in July is not just his idea. Fred Bruno says law enforcement investigators are checking to see if it was a factor. Bruno represents 51-year-old James D. Blue who is accused of being drunk. He’s charged with two counts of third-degree murder and four counts of negligent and drunken driving. Blue is blamed for the deaths of 20-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman. Blue’s blood-alcohol concentration was measured at more than twice the legal limit after the crash.