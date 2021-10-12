UPDATE—Champlin Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Charges After Fire Victim Dies

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 37-year-old Champlin man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges after a fire victims died. David Chamberlain is accused of setting fire to the house June 6th. A man who lived at that house said Chamberlain had been there looking for another resident. He had reportedly been “causing problems” for two roommates in recent days. Fifty-three-year-old Darrin Solomon was severely burned in the fire and he died three months later. Chamberlain is scheduled to return to court in December and a jury trial is on the court’s calendar with a January 24th scheduled starting date.