Accident Scene In Western Minnesota Sweet … But Sticky

(Rothsay, MN) -- Officials say an accident scene in western Minnesota can be described as sweet, but sticky. A tractor-trailer truck carrying honey went out of control and off westbound Interstate 94 near Rothsay Monday afternoon. The trailer contained 68, 55-gallon drums of honey. When it rolled on its side, much of the load was spilled in the ditch. The driver of the big rig wasn’t injured. The Minnesota State Patrol says temporary lane closures on the interstate were in place while the roadway was cleared.