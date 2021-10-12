COLUMN: The Thompson Reunion

June 22, 2003, a date that marks the Lost Neighborhood Reunion held on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in St. James church hall with 320 former residents in attendance to reminisce and remember those who once lived on the streets, mainly Derby, just south of Brooklyn Square. The hall was packed. Voices that rose and fell in the excitement of greeting old friends and neighbors vied with the music from a small band playing familiar Italian tunes. Of the people greeting me at the door, several stand out: the Baggiano sisters, Angie and Bessie, who worked at Murphy’s, my favorite five and dime; Sandy and Carol Galati who were friends and playmates for my brother and me; and the three Hennas “boys”—Herb, George, and Andy—whose mother Eva rounded them up for dinner by calling all the way to Fenton Park to bring them home—the straggler usually getting a tongue-lashing in Greek! These were the friends of my youth and the people I knew best because they lived “at my end of the street.”

