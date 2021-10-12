COLUMN: The Thompson Reunion
Every third Sunday in October during the 1950s and ‘60s, my family and I would go to the Thompson Reunion out from Mount Gilead. It was held at a small Baptist church of which my great-grandfather was one of the founding members and he is buried in the valley right below the church. The church was located in a beautiful grove of oak trees. Inside the church was an old-time choir loft, beautiful oak pews, knotted pine paneling and an old pump organ sat close to the front of the church.richmondobserver.com
