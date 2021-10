There are several causes that all came together about the same time. Dealing with shortage problems has no quick fixes, and the entire world is suffering the same problems. The consequences are going to be difficult for several years, in all countries. EU just announced GDP was going to decline. Heating costs are going to increase worldwide. Most products are delivered by trucks. Before the pandemic, US had a shortage of 60,000 drivers. During the pandemic, many drivers retired or died. Long-time drivers are changing jobs due to long hours and away from home.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO