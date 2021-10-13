CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Multi-Use Building, Park Proposals for Wiggins Provide School of Construction and Design Students Real-World Opportunity

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaboration between University of Southern Mississippi (USM) architectural technology design students and leaders of a neighboring community shows promise for mutual benefit by bringing out the potential in both. In early 2021, the Stone County Economic Development Partnership (SCEDP) was awarded a Façade Grant from Mississippi Power Company. City...

The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
The Associated Press

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended...
U.S. POLITICS
