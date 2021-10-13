Editorial: Financial literacy opens doors

The American Dream. Most young people want and deserve their fair share of that dream. It takes work. It also takes knowing how to take care of that hard-earned cash. Financial literacy is key to that goal. You can’t make, save, and invest your money without some sense of how money and credit work.

Teaching financial literacy in high school can help. Financial knowledge can make for a much happier and more prosperous life down the road. It might also help kids avoid some of the mistakes of their parents or older family members. Financial education can also level the playing field for kids who get little help understanding those things outside of school because of circumstances in their lives.

Happily, education in financial literacy will soon be a requirement for high school graduation in Ohio. Senate Bill 1 is on the way to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine with bipartisan backing in the statehouse. The bill will also require schools to have an educator licensed to teach financial literacy.

The governor is almost certain to sign the bill, and school systems should get the courses up and running as soon as possible.

Ideally every child would learn the basics of financial literacy at home — that’s clearly not happening.

The student loan crisis, high credit card debt, and investments in scams provide the daily fodder of financial news. One fact to consider: Americans carry $930 billion in credit card debt. Now, the average debt is much lower, but far too many Americans carry too much debt. It’s a drag on a person’s future, and, if young folks can be taught to avoid it, keeping debt under control can make a huge difference for their futures.

In the old days parents would open a savings or Christmas Club account for their children and eventually teach them how to balance a checkbook. Too, there was the ubiquitous savings bond, which for a long time was the primary investment for average Americans after their home.

Kids, though, now have to learn more details on their own — like investment options in a 401(k) and what the heck a credit score can do for you — or do to you.

It’s more complicated now, and modern life often gets in the way of direct transmission of knowledge between parents and kids on finance. Teaching financial literacy in school can help relieve that gap.

Ohioans want a better life for their kids, as every generation of parents and guardians have wanted. This bill, and soon law, can help accomplish that goal.

Teaching the basics of financial literacy can help young people get a good start toward a prosperous future and lassoing their portion of the American Dream.