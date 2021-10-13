Hussain: UT takes a step in the right direction

Dr. Gregory Postel was installed as the 18th president of the University of Toledo in an impressive investiture ceremony. It was attended by a large number of students, faculty, and friends of the universityLast week.

Dr. Postel brings with him a rich experience of managing institutions of higher education. A medical graduate of Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, he was trained as a neuroradiologist and has served in myriad clinical and administrative roles, mostly in Louisville. Those experiences would help the University of Toledo immensely.

One such experience was when he oversaw the design and implementation of two academic affiliations. These included an 8-year, $33 million-per-year pediatric affiliation with Norton Healthcare and a $23 million per year adult affiliation with KentuckyOne Health. These experiences would help the University of Toledo to fully implement 6-year old UT-ProMedica academic affiliation. There is still some heavy lifting to be done in that affiliation.

Soon after his arrival in mid-2020 as interim president of UT, Dr. Postel took decisive actions to avert closure of the University of Toledo Medical Center. The former Medical College of Ohio Hospital was not part of the academic affiliation agreement with ProMedica but should have been. Most people on North Cove Boulevard assumed that they boarded it up. It is not on the chopping block anymore, and financially it is doing well. Some influential voices on the medical staff at Toledo Hospital, however, continue to urge its closure. Dr. Postel is committed to keep the hospital open, functional, and fiscally viable.

With Dr. Postel’s track record in Louisville and his performance as interim president at UT, one can hope that the remaining wrinkles in the full implementation of UT-ProMedica Affiliation agreement would eventually be ironed out.

The problems of affiliation aside, the University of Toledo has to face the same challenges that most public institutions of higher learning are facing in the United States. Decreasing enrollment, financial difficulties, fewer high school graduates, lower world ranking, and decreasing international student enrollment.

The American education system needs overall. Tweaking the system helps but temporarily. There are many causes for the malaise, but the most important ones are limited revenues, demands of the faculty, and redundant and superfluous courses. An added drag is the tenure system.

When a faculty member joins the tenure track, for all practical purposes, he or she is assured a lifelong appointment. The idea was to have the faculty work without the fear of being fired at the whim of the administration. It also assured that the faculty could voice their opinions without the fear of re-prisals from the university or college administration.

Complacency has been the main complaint against the tenure system. Senior professors don’t have to do research or carry a heavy teaching load.

Now it appears that faculty and the administration at UT are on the same page. The enormous tensions between the faculty and administration about a decade ago is, at least for now, a thing of the past. The Board of Trustees can play a vital role in listening to the faculty and students, but traditionally the boards have done the bidding of the administration.

In my nine years on the UT Board of Trustees, I did not see once a vigorous debate on important issues. Whatever the administration proposed, the board said a loud amen in unison.

I think the boards don’t want to have frank conversation and discussion in the presence of the president. I proposed to two presidents and three board chairmen that they should make allowance to have the board meet without the president every three or four months. While agreeing with me in principle, the board chairmen made all kinds of excuses why it should not be done.

Such an opportunity would make it possible for the board to discuss complaints and feedback from faculty, students, and the public. And the board could communicate those to the president through the board chairman. This would not only improve board governing but would also help the president in making necessary changes if warranted.

Dr. Postel in his remarks at the investiture reiterated the main mission of the university is student success. He also said that his priority would be to make the University of Toledo not merely survive but thrive. He emphasized collaborative efforts to move forward but with total transparency. These are rather ambitious objectives but given his track record in Louisville and recently as interim president at UT, he is better equipped to run the university.

Dr. Gregory Postel’s appointment as the 18th president of UT is a step in the right direction.

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade. Contact him at aghaji3@icloud.com.