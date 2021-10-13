James Murray Falvey (1933-2021)

James Murray Falvey, who became president and owner of a leading distributor of food service equipment, died Sept. 20 in Lakes of Sylvania. He was 87.

He was in ailing health after suffering strokes the last two years, one of his daughters, Patricia Falvey, said.

He remained close to his former wives, Martha Moloney and Sharon Dixon Falvey.

“And that’s one of the most unique things of his life,” his daughter said. “There was a lot of love, and he brought people together, and we could see the blessings in all of it.”

Mr. Falvey, formerly of West Toledo, retired in the early 1990s from a management position with a security company, Sharon Falvey said.

He’d been a sales executive for much of his career, “but [he] also had listening qualities that would surpass a lot of people,” Ms. Falvey said. “He would really pay attention to what you were saying. He had a genuine interest in people.”

Mr. Falvey was a former president of F.N. Cuthbert Inc., a distributor of industrial electrical and mechanical controls, and a former president of the National Association of Credit Management of Northwest Ohio.

To all his roles he brought “leadership, motivation, positive energy,” Ms. Moloney said. “He was smart. He was a great joke teller.”

Mr. Falvey in 1973 became president and owner of Steger-Showel Co., which supplied the cooking utensils, kitchen equipment, and food service supplies to restaurants, hospitals, and schools in several states.

That “was his crowning glory,” Ms. Moloney said. “He was motivated in taking a business at one level and taking it to the next level.”

He sold the business in 1980.

Early in his career, in 1957, he became an Owens-Illinois accounts manager based in Chicago for the firm’s Libbey tableware division. He later became Libbey branch manager in St. Louis.

As export sales manager, he traveled abroad — and faced an unwelcome adventure.

On July 30, 1973, Mr. Falvey was on a Delta Airlines jet hijacked over Florida. He and other passengers were unaware of the event until the plane had been parked on the runway in Miami for 30 minutes after landing. They were released unharmed.

“I was just thankful [the hijackers] were professional about it,” Mr. Falvey told reporters afterward. “We learned later that they threatened to throw out the body of one passenger for every minute of delay after 3:30 p.m.”

Moments after landing, the pilot announced that he and the hijackers — made up of two families — were calm. During the wait, one man stood at the rear of the plane with a pistol while another patrolled the aisle.

“If there’s anything funny about a situation like that, it was when he walked back and forth, and one of the kids said, ‘Hi, Daddy,’ to him,” Mr. Falvey said afterward.

Mr. Falvey was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Detroit to Eleanor and James P. Falvey and grew up in Toledo. His father was former president and chairman of the Electric Auto-Lite Co. and a longtime University of Toledo trustee.

Mr. Falvey was a 1951 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, received a business degree from UT, and attended St. Louis University. An Army veteran, he served stateside. He later served on cultural and civic boards.

“He had a real pride in Toledo,” his daughter said.

Surviving are his daughters Ellen Lynch, Kathleen Brown, Maureen Falvey, and Patricia Falvey; stepdaughter, Karen Marquardt; stepson, Eric Marquardt; eight grandchildren, and five stepgrandchildren.

An outdoor service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.