Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 10/13

By The Blade
 6 days ago

Births

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Amber Dufendock-Lingler, Genoa, Ohio, boy, Oct. 11.

Aurora Havely, Genoa, Ohio, girl, Oct. 12.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jacqueline Mettie, Toledo, girl, Oct. 9.

Holly and Michael Vogelpohl, Toledo, boy, Oct. 9.

Brenda Strong, Toledo, boy, Oct. 10.

Melissa and Matthew Netter, Toledo, boy, Oct. 10.

Alexis and Chase Bauders, Toledo, girl, Oct. 10.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 6, 2021

Wilson Ortiz, 41, and Mairim Vargas Acevedo, 35, support engineer, both of Toledo.

Rawle Fraser, 43, maintenance supervisor, and Marcia Duggan, 46, both of Toledo.

Alan Rombkowski, 28, delivery truck driver, and Brianna Rodriguez, 24, both of Whitehouse.

Troy Short, 37, manager, and Angel Howard, 29, spray tans, both of Monroe.

Drew Rochotte, 32, repair technician, and Kelly Thompson, 35, paralegal, both of Toledo.

Jacob Merrick, 22, welder, and Megan Blake, 25, data analyst, both of Toledo.

Jacob Corbett, 28, physician assistant, and Madison Bezeau, 30, nurse, both of Toledo.

Salvador Sanchez, 33, general labor, and Ariana Mendez, 31, homemaker, both of Toledo.

Ryan Okonski, 27, assistant operator, and Anna Sauewein, 22, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.

James Davis, 31, paint team leader, and Catherine Daney, 30, human resources consultant, both of Holland.

Nathaniel Amerson, 26, contractor, and Connie Montez, 36, both of Toledo.

Eric Hillenbrand, 62, real estate developer, of Toledo, and Condessa Croninger, 53, art director, of Sylvania.

John Johnson, 86, Social Security, of Tammy Hymore, 46, homemaker, both of Oregon.

Austin Sargent, 28, engineer, and Niccole Haughn, 25, nail technician, both of Maumee.

Barry Joseph, 70, retired, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Subrina Long, 54, court reporter, of Toledo.

Adam Tansey, 33, sales manager, and Breanna Ucci, 28, logistics coordinator, both of Toledo.

Saeed Aguilar, 26, retail store manager, and Selena Gomez, 28, respiratory therapist, both of Toledo.

John Scharz, Jr., 23, store manager, and Faith Bostater, 23, both of Toledo.

Logan Vantrease, 33, customer success manager, and Lindsay Palicki, 31, nurse, both of Toledo.

Jason Hinkle, 31, specialist, of Toledo, and Sarah Kreuz, 27, senior data scientist, of Maumee.

Bismark Oware, 27, and Alysia Russell, 26, senior sourcer, both of Toledo.

Oct. 7, 2021

Ryan Walters, 45, subcontractor/​carpet installer, and Kelly Harrigan, 40, nurse, both of Maumee.

Mark Isenberg, 35, engineer, and Brittney Mills, 28, nurse, both of Toledo.

Alexander Jurgenson, 36, industrial painter, of Ottawa Lake, Mich., and Kelsey Hogrefe, 34, human resource coordinator, of Rossford.

Alford Brown, Jr., 36, production worker, and Jennifer Harrison, 35, both of Toledo.

Derek Kasper, 28, purchasing supervisor, and Claire Sheehan, 26, project manager, both of Toledo.

Michael Kruszynski, 59, self-employed, and Jodie Crowl, 45, school counselor, both of Sylvania.

Scott Schumaker, 27, steel mill operations, and Brooke Reid, 27, both of Maumee.

Sean Beach, 29, purchase manager, and Andrea Rivas Fernandez, 29, interpreter, both of Toledo.

Johanthan Myers, 31, accounting supervisor, and Tiffany Muszynski, 31, director of wholesale sales, both of Swanton.

Christopher Roggero, 54, foreman, of Britton, Mich., and Tamara Spencer, 60, social worker, of Monroe.

Vincent-Michel Wagner, 27, and Sarreit Resendez, 25, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robbery

Gary Kenney, cash and vehicle at business in 1700 block of Lagrange.

Burglaries

So. Fenstermaker, dog from residence in 3300 block of Arlington.

Celina Stevens, money from residence in 3400 block of Middlesex.

David Brannon, cash from residence in 2100 block of Stirrup.

The Blade

Meet Ramona Collins, the 'hardest working singer' in Toledo

Chances are you’ve heard of Ramona Collins. One of Toledo’s best-known jazz singers, she first took the stage here 53 years ago and shows no sign of letting up. But what a lot of people don’t know about her is the extraordinary balancing act she’s maintained throughout her life.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Darryl P. Sahadi [1948 - 2021]

Darryl P. Sahadi, a longtime president of a signature Toledo dry-cleaning company, died Friday in ProMedica Goerlich Center, Sylvania. He was 72. He had Alzheimer’s disease, Marsha Sahadi, his wife of 40 years, said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

To the editor: Where Mayor Wade falls short

Mayor is a master of the media. The sound bite. The short news clip. After the primary, Wade humbly-proud announced a historic win in percentage of votes received. In reality, Wade only got 6,590 votes out of almost 182,000 thousand registered voters. Less than 14,000 voted.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Bridge strike repairs to close part of I-475 next weekend

Repair of damage caused by a truck when it hit a railroad overpass above I-475 in Sylvania Township in late July is going to cause a big freeway shutdown next weekend. The July 27 incident in which a dump truck’s raised bed hit the overpass just west of Holland-Sylvania Road shut the freeway’s westbound lanes down for several hours that evening, and now the bridge’s damaged beam is to be heated and straightened.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

3 things we learned from Bowling Green's loss to Northern Illinois

DeKALB, Ill. — On Saturday, Bowling Green State University football lost its third consecutive game since upsetting Minnesota in late September. The Falcons’ 34-26 defeat to Northern Illinois ultimately came down to the final drive of the game, but the Falcons were unable to secure the needed touchdown and 2-point conversion as the game clock expired.
ILLINOIS STATE
