Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 10/13

 6 days ago

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.


Dogs killed

Dogs killed Sept. 21 and 23 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull”/Labrador retriever mix, white and brown male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; surrendered Sept. 11 by Kenneth Gehring, Waterford Place, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, orange and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (13 years old, ill); surrendered Sept. 23 by Lisa Cantrill, Parker Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Sept. 21-23 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” brown and white male; stray taken to shelter Sept. 4 by Kelsey Ferguson, Page Street, Toledo, from the 1400 block of Page Street, Toledo.

Shih Tzu, black and white male; stray taken to shelter Sept. 13 by Tamatha Hamilton, Elgin Avenue, Toledo, from the 100 block of Elgin Avenue, Toledo.

Maltese mix, tan and brown male; surrendered Sept. 15 by Mattie Watson, Locust Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white male; stray taken to shelter Aug. 17 by John Ponds, Brussels Street, Toledo, from the 1900 block of Brussels Street, Toledo.

Schnauzer mix, brown and black male; stray taken to shelter Aug. 23 by Aspen White, Moore Street, Toledo, from the 1000 block of Moore Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brindle and white male; stray picked up Sept. 3 by a control officer at 1012 Radcliffe Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female; stray picked up Sept. 4 by a control officer at 1634 Nebraska Ave., Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

