Log truck, dump truck overturn in separate Tabor City wrecks
Emergency crews responded to two unrelated wrecks involving overturned trucks on opposite ends of U.S. 701 in Tabor City Tuesday afternoon. The first accident happened around 12:45 when a dump truck overturned near the intersection of U.S. 701 and E. 5th Street. The second accident occurred a short time later when a log truck overturned on U.S. 701 near the state line. Both drivers refused to go to the hospital.nrcolumbus.com
