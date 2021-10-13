CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tabor City, NC

Log truck, dump truck overturn in separate Tabor City wrecks

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews responded to two unrelated wrecks involving overturned trucks on opposite ends of U.S. 701 in Tabor City Tuesday afternoon. The first accident happened around 12:45 when a dump truck overturned near the intersection of U.S. 701 and E. 5th Street. The second accident occurred a short time later when a log truck overturned on U.S. 701 near the state line. Both drivers refused to go to the hospital.

nrcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tabor City, NC
Tabor City, NC
Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Trucks#Wrecks#Tabor#Accident#U S 701
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy