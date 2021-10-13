CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

An In-Depth Guide to Planning a Silent Auction

By David Thompson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're planning a school fundraiser, a silent auction may be the specific type you're thinking about. A silent auction has a lot of benefits. For example,silent auctions don't have an auctioneer, so it's a cheaper, quieter, more low-key way for people to bid on items. There can be some downsides, too, however.

zip06.com

Creative Challenge Farm Finds on Display for Silent Auction

The Chester Historical Society’s ninth annual Creative Challenge has gone online this year with its silent auction of creations combining history and art. This year’s challenge is named “Farm Finds,” using two-inch metal perforated squares found on a vacant Chester farm property. Thirty-three artists took the challenge, each giving a...
CHESTER, CT
Niles Daily Star

Niles Piecemakers Quilt Guild to host quilt show, charity silent auction

NILES — What began as a hobby for a small group of local quilters 35 years ago has turned into a philanthropic endeavor helping people and organizations all over the area. The Niles Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host its bi-annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
NILES, MI
Cumberland Times-News

Antique market features silent auction of vintage quilt

OAKLAND — The Civic Club of Oakland is offering numerous opportunities for visitors to win prizes at the 47th annual Antique & Makers Market during Autumn Glory weekend at the armory. Event chair Jean Tumbarello said that local businesses have been generous with prize donations, enabling the club to have...
OAKLAND, MD
WZDX

Southeast Family YMCA holding silent auction benefitting community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Southeast Family YMCA in Huntsville is holding a silent auction from October 11 through October 18 to raise money for the YMCA's giving campaign. According to the Southeast Family YMCA, the giving campaign helps support people within the community. The auction will be held in the YMCA's front lobby and will be open to both members and non-members.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thelcn.com

Silent auction to benefit Livonia Public Library

LIVONIA - The Friends of the Livonia Public Library are celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week by bringing back its popular silent auction. The auction features more than 70 items and baskets along with many gift certificates donated by local merchants. “The Friends have held an auction every two years...
LIVONIA, NY
radionwtn.com

Helping Hand Plans Return To Live Radio Auction In 2022

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Board of Directors plans to return to a live in-person and radio auction in 2022. The 2021 Helping Hand Radio Auction was modified due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, but the organization still raised a whopping $302,343 for distribution to dozens of local non-profit organizations which are helped by the annual event.
PARIS, TN
Herald-Dispatch

HMA’s sixth annual Fine Art Auction planned for Oct. 16

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will conduct its sixth annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. as an online and in-person event. A preview of the auction items takes place at HMA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Masks and social distancing are recommended at this event.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - October 28th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Title 39, Chapter 20, Section 10 through 50, South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted on Thursday the 28th day of October, 2021 at 11:00 AM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. All goods will be sold in AS IS condition, all items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. Cash only. Property is Space Shop Self Storage, 208 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek, SC, 29445 Stepp, Krystal 1173 Assorted Furniture, TV, Refrigerator and table Saw. Culp, Dane T. 1003 lawn edger, hospital bed and mattress. Willard, Jill 2034 Circuit Machine, Small Pet Carrier, Insta Pot. Bell, Zach 1041 Speaker, Car Radio, PC Monitor. Taylor, Kimberly 1144 Computer, Aquarium, TV and coolers. Blood, Raymond 1103 TV, dresser, table, chairs and dolly. Scott, Eric 2156 Lawn Furniture, exercise equipment and appliances. Montero, Nicole 2061 plastic bins, suitcases and games. Johnson, Christa 1062 Crutches, art easel and walker. Martinez, Luisa 2098 Mattresses and unknown (Hidden items in unit). Gibson, Angie 1203 Furniture, appliances and bedding. Patts, Tyler 2146 Sofa, love seat, misc furniture. Adams, Latonya 2080 Washer, dryer, chairs and mattress. Darveau, Jasmine 2047 Mattress, misc furniture and bedding. AD# 1962604.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
