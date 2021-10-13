An In-Depth Guide to Planning a Silent Auction

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Title 39, Chapter 20, Section 10 through 50, South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted on Thursday the 28th day of October, 2021 at 11:00 AM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. All goods will be sold in AS IS condition, all items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. Cash only. Property is Space Shop Self Storage, 208 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek, SC, 29445 Stepp, Krystal 1173 Assorted Furniture, TV, Refrigerator and table Saw. Culp, Dane T. 1003 lawn edger, hospital bed and mattress. Willard, Jill 2034 Circuit Machine, Small Pet Carrier, Insta Pot. Bell, Zach 1041 Speaker, Car Radio, PC Monitor. Taylor, Kimberly 1144 Computer, Aquarium, TV and coolers. Blood, Raymond 1103 TV, dresser, table, chairs and dolly. Scott, Eric 2156 Lawn Furniture, exercise equipment and appliances. Montero, Nicole 2061 plastic bins, suitcases and games. Johnson, Christa 1062 Crutches, art easel and walker. Martinez, Luisa 2098 Mattresses and unknown (Hidden items in unit). Gibson, Angie 1203 Furniture, appliances and bedding. Patts, Tyler 2146 Sofa, love seat, misc furniture. Adams, Latonya 2080 Washer, dryer, chairs and mattress. Darveau, Jasmine 2047 Mattress, misc furniture and bedding. AD# 1962604.

