Victor fire truck smashed in fog-related accident

About 7 a.m. on Saturday morning October 2, Victor Volunteer firefighters were called to the scene of an automobile accident on Highway 93 south of Victor. The accident happened in a thick fog bank when one vehicle slowed and was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The crash had blocked the southbound lanes. In response, Victor firefighters pulled their fire engines across the lane to protect the accident scene and southbound traffic began moving into one of the northbound lanes. The deep fog moved further south and a pick-up truck with two people in it passed a vehicle that had slowed and breezed by a volunteer standing in the road, swiping her with the truck’s mirror, and then slammed into the side of a fire truck. Although there were some injuries among volunteer firefighters and among vehicle drivers and passengers, there were no fatalities.