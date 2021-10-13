HelloI just got married to the love of my life in India.But I need help because am a confuse on what form I need to file for her

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello I just got married to the love of my life in India.But I need help because am a confuse on what form I need to file for her

Hello, I just got married to the love of my life in India.But I need help because am confuse on what form I need to file for her to bring her to the US. I know the i130 is one of the form and because she is still living India for now. Do I need to file the i130 together with the i485 together.??? I have never done this before am alittle confuse. Please help. Thank you.

