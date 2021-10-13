CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

I am a dental assistant and I've found an employer-that wants to hire me,I have a B1-B2 visa,what kind of visa do I need?

By Asked in Phoenix, AZ
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I recommend talking to an immigration attorney to see what options you can explore if this place is willing to sponsor you. This answer is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice nor forming the attorney client relationship. For free initial consultation, call at 480-467-3188 or email at [email protected]

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Labor Certification#U S Immigration#B1 B2
Refinery29

Do I Have Imposter Syndrome Or Am I Just A Working Class Woman?

Three years ago, I landed my first professional job as a marketing copywriter. It was far from a dream job but it was in the creative industry and had all the markers of what I considered a real, adult job: a £20,000 annual salary, healthcare benefits, a commutable office. That...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy