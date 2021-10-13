I am a dental assistant and I've found an employer-that wants to hire me,I have a B1-B2 visa,what kind of visa do I need?
I recommend talking to an immigration attorney to see what options you can explore if this place is willing to sponsor you. This answer is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice nor forming the attorney client relationship. For free initial consultation, call at 480-467-3188 or email at [email protected]avvo.com
