Ludington wants to keep council moving in right direction

Stevensville Town Council member Paul Ludington is facing a challenge from Stacie Barker for his Ward 1 seat. Ludington, who is council president, was appointed to the council at the end of last year when Robin Holcomb resigned. But he’s no newcomer to town government. He has been involved with one aspect or another of town government since 1997 when he was first on the planning board. In 2000, he was appointed to the town council and served eight years. He also served for two years on the airport board. And he also had a short stint as mayor.