Illinois State

Jelani Day's Mom Says She Was Met With Hostility By Coroner

By Blavity Team
blavity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of Jelani Day, the Illinois State University graduate student whose body was found after being reported missing, said she was met with hostility by the coroner. Carmen Bolden Day said the coroner's office was "dismissive, rude and complacent" during the ongoing search for her son, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Despite a positive identification of the body, Bolden Day said she was denied seeing her son, who was found in the Illinois River.

