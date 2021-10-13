CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Just Officiated A Wedding For A Lesbian Couple

By Amaya Woodley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is now an officiant and she wed a lesbian couple in a surprise ceremony, the New York Post reports. “You guys are probably wondering why I’m here — I’m gonna get these two beautiful ladies married,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper said in a video shared to Twitter. “[It’s] not only a special day for you guys, it’s a special day for me, and I want to thank you guys for making me a part of your beautiful journey.”

