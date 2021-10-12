CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Live at 6 | Monday, October 11th

 7 days ago

CitrusTV anchors Walker Simmons and Louise Rath are in studio tonight to break down Indigenous Peoples’ Day. CitrusTV Reporter Tyler O’Neill breaks down how SU is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. CitrusTV Reporter Teagan Brown is at the protests in Columbus Circle to see how people are reacting to a statue that is still up. CitrusTV’s Nick Zelaya looks at how one restaurant is dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. CitrusTV Reporter John Perik is in Boston where an SU Dean raced in the Boston Marathon. CitrusTV Reporter Nicole Aponte visited the Apple Fest in Lafayette.

CitrusTV NOW | Monday, October 11th

Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and a new space is taking shape on the SU Quad in respect to the holiday. CitrusTV’s Tyler Melito has today’s top stories.
viewing.nyc

Monday, October 11th, 2021, Good Afternoon!

Good afternoon! Wishing you a happy Monday, October 11th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 11th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee entrepreneur whose hot tub on wheels is one of downtown Nashville’s best-known party vehicles has been told to stop operating a public swimming pool without a permit, a lawsuit says. Nashville’s metropolitan government asked a judge to temporarily shut down the mobile tub in...
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, October 18th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are investigating a homicide that left a teenager dead. Plus, a shooting happened in broad daylight, and now police are working to identify a possible suspect. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
