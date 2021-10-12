News Live at 6 | Monday, October 11th

CitrusTV anchors Walker Simmons and Louise Rath are in studio tonight to break down Indigenous Peoples’ Day. CitrusTV Reporter Tyler O’Neill breaks down how SU is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. CitrusTV Reporter Teagan Brown is at the protests in Columbus Circle to see how people are reacting to a statue that is still up. CitrusTV’s Nick Zelaya looks at how one restaurant is dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. CitrusTV Reporter John Perik is in Boston where an SU Dean raced in the Boston Marathon. CitrusTV Reporter Nicole Aponte visited the Apple Fest in Lafayette.