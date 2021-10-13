CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Glamour Re‑Imagined

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe just-debuted Fairmont Century Plaza is the city’s hottest new star. Anyone who grew up in Los Angeles knows that the Century Plaza has long been associated with some of California’s most glamorous events, from celebrity-studded parties to sophisticated political dinners (it was previously nicknamed the “Western White House,” as it was a favorite of President Ronald Reagan’s and was the first venue outside of D.C. to host a state dinner). Now, after a four-year, $2.5 billion renovation, the new Fairmont Century Plaza is poised to be a new kind of cultural landmark.

Hollywood Life

Beyoncé Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In Low Cut Strapless Black Gown — Photos

Beyoncé stunned in a timeless black gown for the London premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’ alongside husband Jay-Z. Beyoncé wore a timeless black gown while in London on October 6. The Grammy winner, 40, documented her ensemble on Instagram on Wednesday, emitting old Hollywood glamour as she posed on a winding staircase at an opulent hotel. She finished the look with sunglasses and a clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Urban Legends Fact or Imagination?

Throughout the many generations of theme park goers and Disney enthusiasts, there have been plenty of rumors and urban legends involving the various Walt Disney parks. From the Haunted Mansion attraction actually being haunted, to Walt himself being cryogenically frozen in Disneyland, there are a lot of stories! How much of it true and how much of it is people’s imagination running wild? Let’s find out!
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Hollywood crew members speak out about why they’re ready to strike

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Charlie Schneider, an assistant lighting chief for Hollywood film and TV shows, is fed up with what he describes as pitiful wages and working well past midnight. The job is so taxing, he said, that a fellow crew member who had worked a string of 14-hour days fell asleep while driving home from the set and flew off the road.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
MLive

MTV reality show star, 25, stabbed to death

A reality television star has died as a result of a stabbing incident over the weekend in California, according to a news report. TMZ is reporting that Chris Pearson, 25, who was a contestant on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” was stabbed during an altercation around 2 a.m. Sunday and was transported to a hospital, but died around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cher
Ronald Reagan
Mariah Carey
Aretha Franklin
Elton John
HollywoodLife

Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger, 6, Is Too Cute While Hitting The Red Carpet With Her Parents

Ashlee Simpson stepped out with her little girl Jagger in tow, looking oh-too-cute at a family-friendly movie premiere in Los Angeles. It was a family affair for the Simpson-Ross’s at a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles! Ashlee Simpson walked the carpet with her husband Evan Ross and one of their two children together, Jagger Snow Ross. The darling six-year old girl looked positively adorable at the premiere of L.O.L., Surprise!, which was held at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery right in the heart of Tinseltown, on October 6.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name

Rap legend Kanye West’s request to change his name was approved by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports ABC7. He will now simply be known as “Ye.” No middle name, no last name—just Ye. The 44-year-old musician cited personal reasons for the name change when he filed the petition on Aug. 24, and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams gave Ye the OK.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AceShowbiz

Jamie Lee Curtis Inspired to Go With Natural Look After Hair Salon Disaster

When speaking about her signature pixie cut in a new interview, the 'Halloween' star additionally explains why she has 'also been an advocate for not f**king with your face.'. AceShowbiz - "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis settled on her signature short hairstyle after a disastrous salon visit left her with burnt hair. The actress has sported a natural grey pixie cut for years - but the look came about by accident.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seafood
extratv

‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, “Tiger King” zookeeper Erik Cowie died at 53. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the New York Chief Medical Examiner, Cowie died from “acute and chronic alcohol use.”. His death has been classified as natural, TMZ reports. In September, the outlet reported that Cowie...
CELEBRITIES

