Hollywood Glamour Re‑Imagined
The just-debuted Fairmont Century Plaza is the city’s hottest new star. Anyone who grew up in Los Angeles knows that the Century Plaza has long been associated with some of California’s most glamorous events, from celebrity-studded parties to sophisticated political dinners (it was previously nicknamed the “Western White House,” as it was a favorite of President Ronald Reagan’s and was the first venue outside of D.C. to host a state dinner). Now, after a four-year, $2.5 billion renovation, the new Fairmont Century Plaza is poised to be a new kind of cultural landmark.magazinec.com
