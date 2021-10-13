Mid-Season Report: Ed White Commanders

Well, we're not exactly at the half-way point of the season, but it is the BYE week, and five games have been more than enough time to get a pretty good handle on what Washington Football is all about in 2021, and the early returns have been nothing short of awful. You wouldn't expect a team picked in the top-25 preseason to be at 2-3, but that's where the Huskies stand as they get ready to host UCLA a week from Saturday. And which way will the Huskies go? Will they pack it up and play out the string, or will they battle tooth and nail to the very end, regardless of what it may say on the scoreboard at the end of the games?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO