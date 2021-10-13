CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mid-Season Report: Ed White Commanders

By Andre Ellis
duvalsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take a look at teams around the area either at their mid-season point or just after the half way mark. Today’s report is on the Ed White Commanders coached by Lawrence Johnson. It’s been a great first half of the season for Ed White. They started out 4-0 for the first time in a decade (2011). Coach Johnson has been around the game a long time. As a quarterback at Sandalwood, and an assistant at Ed White, Sandalwood, and now second year head coach at Ed White. His experience allows him to place players in position to make big plays and several players are reaping those benefits.

www.duvalsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
duvalsports.com

Districts Determined After Week 8 Dogfights

DISTRICT 1-8A ( District Records) Bartram Trail (2-0) Creekside (2-1) Mandarin (1-2) Oakleaf (1-1) Liam Padron kicked the game winning field goal as time expired to lift Bartram Trail (6-1) to a 16-13 win over county rival and now district foe Creekside (5-2). It was a game that lived up to the hype and anticipation and more as there wasn’t an empty seat in the house.
PETS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin sends 2 amazing tweets after Ole Miss beat Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commanders#American Football#Ed White Commanders#Sandalwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah. The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald Tribune

A mid-season analysis of area high school football

The biggest non-surprise at the midway point of the 2021 high-school football season? That Venice High, once again, is the area’s Secretariat. Head coach John Peacock knew he had a thoroughbred in his green-and-white stable, and his team has performed as expected. Other than a 21-20 victory over Cocoa, 5-0 Venice has defeated its opponents by an average score of 48-9, scoring 41 points or more in all four games.
SARASOTA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Commitment decision coming for heavily-recruited 4-star DE in 2022 class

A heavily-recruited 4-star defensive end out of Florida will be making his commitment decision on Tuesday afternoon. Kenyatta Jackson, a Top 100 overall prospect and one of the best defensive ends in the 2022 recruiting class, will be making his decision on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. He’ll be making his announcement through CBS Sports and 247Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The Dawgman.com mid-season awards

Well, we're not exactly at the half-way point of the season, but it is the BYE week, and five games have been more than enough time to get a pretty good handle on what Washington Football is all about in 2021, and the early returns have been nothing short of awful. You wouldn't expect a team picked in the top-25 preseason to be at 2-3, but that's where the Huskies stand as they get ready to host UCLA a week from Saturday. And which way will the Huskies go? Will they pack it up and play out the string, or will they battle tooth and nail to the very end, regardless of what it may say on the scoreboard at the end of the games?
COLLEGE SPORTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Mike Bianchi: UCF’s Malzahn after Cincinnati hands him worst career loss: ‘We will remember this day!’

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell did it, and now it’s up to UCF’s Gus Malzahn to do it, too. Malzahn must not only recover from the most lopsided beating of his coaching career; he must use Saturday’s 56-21 methodical dismantling at the hands of No. 3-ranked Cincinnati as motivation and inspiration to rebuild the bruised, battered, beleaguered Knights back into a national power. And he vows to do just that.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Michigan commit has dominating mid-season highlight reel

Embedded above are the mid-season highlights for 2022 four-star Michigan defensive tackle commitment Kenneth Grant. Grant committed to the Wolverines over Ohio State and Wisconsin last week and is looked at as one of the most important recruits the staff is after in the cycle. The Merrillville (IN) native has...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy