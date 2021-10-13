Mid-Season Report: Ed White Commanders
We take a look at teams around the area either at their mid-season point or just after the half way mark. Today’s report is on the Ed White Commanders coached by Lawrence Johnson. It’s been a great first half of the season for Ed White. They started out 4-0 for the first time in a decade (2011). Coach Johnson has been around the game a long time. As a quarterback at Sandalwood, and an assistant at Ed White, Sandalwood, and now second year head coach at Ed White. His experience allows him to place players in position to make big plays and several players are reaping those benefits.www.duvalsports.com
