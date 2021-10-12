Air Force schedules home-and-home football series with Arizona, UTSA

The Air Force Falcons have scheduled home-and-home football series with the Arizona Wildcats and the UTSA Roadrunners, the school announced on Tuesday. Air Force and Arizona will kickoff their series at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Wildcats will return the trip to take on the Falcons two seasons later at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.