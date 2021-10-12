Review and Meta-Analysis: Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia in CKD

Carrie Lenneman, MD, MSCI: Hello, and thank you for joining this OncLive® webinar titled: “Updates in CLL: A Closer Look at Adverse Events.” I’m Carrie Lenneman, an associate professor at and the director of cardio-oncology program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. I’m joined by Dr. Farrukh Awan, an associate professor in the department of internal medicine and the director of the lymphoid malignancy program at [The University of Texas] Southwestern Medical Center. The treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL] continues to evolve as we learn how to incorporate new agents and improve our use of established therapies. Through our discussion, we hope to accomplish the following objectives: review the role of BTK inhibitors in the management of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, take an in-depth look at the adverse events associated with BTK inhibitors, especially with a focus on cardiotoxicity, obtain insight on strategies for monitoring and management and the potential impact on subsequent therapy selection, and discuss the role of advanced practice practitioners, nurses, and other medical professionals in the care of patients with CLL. Let’s begin. Dr. Awan, let’s review the available standard-of-care treatment options for CLL.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO