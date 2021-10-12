CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review and Meta-Analysis: Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia in CKD

By Victoria Socha
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic kidney disease (CKD) is commonly associated with renal anemia. Roxadustat is the first-in-class oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of anemia. Li Zheng and colleagues in China conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the efficacy and safety of roxadustat in the treatment of anemia in patients with CKD. Results were reported online in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology [doi.org/10.1111/bcp.15055].

