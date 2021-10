For Alex Chiasson, having to prove himself is not a new experience. During his 10 year NHL career, he has already played for six different franchises including four of the seven Canadian teams. While Chiasson has struggled to find a permanent home, he has carved out a long NHL career and he isn’t done yet as he signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks just before this season started worth a total value of $700,000.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO