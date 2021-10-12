More Downtown Apartments: Sanin "Yes"; Smyth "No"

The issue of downtown parking, and the building of new apartment blocks in downtown Huntington, has divided the race for Huntington Town Supervisor. Councilman Ed Smyth authored the Town law that limits construction of new apartment buildings in the downtown areas of the Town of Huntington: Huntington Village; Cold Spring Harbor; Centerport; Greenlawn; and East Northport. Smyth, who has served one four-year term on the Town Board, is the Republican nominee for Supervisor.