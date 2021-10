Homecoming for Northview High School has come and gone already, and it has definitely been one for the books! Last year, most of the traditional festivities were canceled due to Covid-19; however, this year, everything was back on track. Northview kicked off Friday with the annual homecoming parade, where hundreds were gathered to support their Chiefs on their big day. It was then followed by an outdoor pep rally. Later that night, the members of the homecoming court were introduced, and the football game followed. It was an amazing night for the Northview Chiefs, considering they won 54-13!

