Microsoft fends off a 2.4 Tbps DDoS attack classed as the second-largest in history
A customer, who is based in Europe, was hit with a DDoS event during the last week of August that peaked up to 2.4 Tbps. However, Microsoft has reported that the attack was successfully defeated by the Azure Protection system. Azure alleviated the effects of the attack on the customer through the implementation of Azure’s DDoS mitigation. According to the tech giant, the mitigation service works to quickly detect and mitigate attacks by looking out for large deviations in network traffic. When these large differences occur, mitigation is automatically applied to prevent damage.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0