Microsoft fends off a 2.4 Tbps DDoS attack classed as the second-largest in history

Craig Labovitz, CTO for the Nokia Deepfield business, is watching how distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks have changed throughout the pandemic and how Internet growth changes the nature of cyberattacks. In this podcast, he talks about how service providers can strategically approach the fight against DDoS threats and attacks and how 5G networks add both bandwidth and breadth of devices to make security even more of a challenge. Finally, he talks about his journey from a startup to top tier vendor, and how making security part of the Internet's infrastructure is the best way forward. "I think the shift you're seeing is the industry is largely recognizing that these are no longer separable – security and networking are one and the same," he said.

