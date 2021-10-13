Raspberry Pi CM4: A new project has transformed the popular single-board computer into a Nintendo Switch replica
A new project takes the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and utilises it within a handheld games console. The RetroLite CM4 looks an awful lot like the Nintendo Switch Lite, too. Developers Dmcke5 and StonedEdge has developed a Nintendo Switch replica based around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Supposedly a year in the making, the RetroLite CM4 also uses RetroPie, hence its name.www.notebookcheck.net
