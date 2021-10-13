CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheating Scandals, Injuries and Slumps Don't Matter: The Astros Are Inevitable

By Abbey Mastracco
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funny thing happens when sports teams have a long periods of sustained success: They become villains. The Houston Astros are amid the most dominant stretch in club history. The team is headed to the ALCS for the fifth straight season after eliminating the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 Game 4 win Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Next up is the Boston Red Sox in the penultimate American League playoff series, a familiar matchup for more reasons than just the 2018 ALCS.

Comments / 1

Justin
6d ago

IDC about sign stealing every team does it, the Astros were MLB's sacrificial lambs because the sacred three were beaten in the playoffs. 5 years in the ALCS speaks for itself.

FanSided

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher says the Houston Astros are still cheating

It wouldn’t be October without someone leveling cheating accusations at the Houston Astros, who are just one game from eliminating the White Sox from postseason play. This time, it’s former Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera making the claims after the Sox staved off elimination with a big Game 3 win at home on Sunday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker, Astros respond to cheating allegations from Ryan Tepera

The Houston Astros will never live their cheating scandal down, and it didn’t take long before they were accused of bending the rules during the 2021 postseason. The Astros won the first two games of their ALDS series against the Chicago White Sox before losing 12-6 in Game 3 on Sunday. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera wondered out loud after the game if the Astros could have been stealing signs during the first two games, which were at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
MLB
CBS Boston

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. After using eight pitchers in Game 1, five pitchers in Game 2, and six pitchers in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff is a bit taxed. That’s what happens when you get 5.1 combined innings from your three starters. As such, Baker is calling upon Zack Greinke to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Fenway Park. And it feels like more of a Hail Mary than anything else. “Just as long as he can go,” Baker said when...
MLB
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Forrest Whitley
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Ryan Tepera
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
#The Houston Astros#Alcs#The Chicago White Sox#The Boston Red Sox#American League
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB

