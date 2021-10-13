Cheating Scandals, Injuries and Slumps Don't Matter: The Astros Are Inevitable

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. After using eight pitchers in Game 1, five pitchers in Game 2, and six pitchers in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff is a bit taxed. That’s what happens when you get 5.1 combined innings from your three starters. As such, Baker is calling upon Zack Greinke to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Fenway Park. And it feels like more of a Hail Mary than anything else. “Just as long as he can go,” Baker said when...

